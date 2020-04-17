Love’s advice is Lauren and Cameron’s blind for the ‘too hot to handle’ cast

Fan favorite couple Lauren Speed ​​and Cameron Hamilton have tips for Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle cast. Lauren and Cameron, who met and married on Netflix’s hit reality show Love is Blind, spoke to Entertainment Tonight via Zoom on April 15 to offer couples tips for the new group of attractive hope-seeking lovers. Available on Netflix on April 17, Too Hot To Handle follows a group of bachelors as they mingle on the shores of paradise for the chance to win a grand prize of $ 10,000 under one condition: sex is not allowed.

Ahead of the show’s premiere, Lauren and Cameron offered contestants their secret to maintaining a post-TV relationship. “Always keep communication open with your spouse and just supportive,” Lauren told ET. “Take time to really feed each other, because sometimes when you’re discarded in the public eye, it’s so easy to get lost on the Internet and all that stuff.” She added, “I think it’s really important to be on that partner’s page and take that time.”

Cameron added, “Rely on the relationship you have with your spouse.” He echoed the dangers of comments on the Internet, and went on, “If anyone sees the show and says ‘Oh, it’s weird how you look at it, touch it’, or something like that, talk to your spouse about it. Don’t just assume this random stranger Online right. “

Hosted by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo, Love is Blind followed a group of singles who had to make emotional contact – without seeing the others’ faces – before deciding to get engaged within 30 days. The couples eventually meet face to face as soon as they both agree to the proposal. Along with generous viral expressions (“I’m obviously Nick Lachie”) and moments of wine-drinking dogs, the series took its contestants to the pop culture’s fate tagline, with Lauren and Cameron appearing as fan favorite.

Netflix renewed the series for a second season in March. Although it will be a whole new team, it may not be the last we see of Lauren and Cameron: Netflix is ​​reportedly talking about spinning with the two. They, too, expressed interest. “We want to share more of our story,” Cameron told E! News in March. Lauren echoed similar sentiments for Variety that month. “I would love to do (spin off),” she said, “especially because I feel like our story is just getting started. Now all the good and juicy stuff is happening.”