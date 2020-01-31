Low chance of snow on weekends, warming trend next week

WEEKEND SNOW CHANCES: At night the sky mostly remains cloudy and the lows almost freeze. The likelihood of winter rainfall we’ve been talking about this week continues to decrease as storm system paths and overall moisture content continue to decrease as we approach their arrival time. Nevertheless, the snow probabilities in our northwestern counties are still low tonight until Saturday morning before sunrise. With this low snow probability, little or no effects are expected. Mostly cloudy sky with heights in the mid 40s. Almost an exact copy for Sunday, with the low chance of winter precipitation, this time across the board, but most of us stay dry with the current instructions. The heights reach the mid-1940s with partly cloudy skies that end the weekend with a dry afternoon. Windy conditions are also returning.

WARM NEXT WEEK: A warming trend begins on Monday with lots of sunshine and a southern wind shift! In the mid-1950s, mostly sunny skies dominated with heights. After a morning low in the mid-1940s, we hit the top 50s with one or two stray 60-degree points for Tuesday. We are falling somewhat towards the low 50s for Wednesday. The warming trend ends on Thursday with temperatures dropping below 40 ° C. However, it can rain from Tuesday to Thursday.

RAIN OPPORTUNITIES: Some morning showers are possible on Tuesday with chances decreasing throughout the day. A slowly moving system crosses the mid-Atlantic all day with occasional showers. The front slowly pushes through the area on Thursday and maintains the occasional chance of rain over the middle of the week. Stay up to date as we approach time.

Stay “Weather Smart” all week with the FOX43 Weather Team!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann

