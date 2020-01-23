Low-dose aspirin can reduce the risk of premature birth in newborns

January 23 (UPI) – First-time mothers may be able to reduce their risk of premature delivery by taking low-dose aspirin. This was found by a new study by researchers from the National Institute for Child Health and Human Development by Eunice Kennedy Shriver.

In the results published on Thursday in the Lancet, researchers report that daily low-dose aspirin intake from the sixth week of pregnancy to the 36th week of pregnancy can reduce the risk of premature birth in first-time mothers.

Overall, the clinical study, in which more than 11,000 women in several low and middle income countries participated, found that women who took low-dose aspirin daily were 11 percent less likely to act before the 37th week of pregnancy than women who received a child placebo.

“Our results suggest that low-dose aspirin therapy in early pregnancy could be a cost-effective way to lower premature birth rates in first-time mothers,” said co-author Marion Koso-Thomas of NICHD, Department of Pregnancy and Perinatology, in a statement ,

According to NICHD, premature birth is the leading cause of death in children and the leading cause of long-term neurological disorders in children. Advances in newborn care have improved early birth survival, but in many parts of the world, care is often limited or unavailable, the researchers said.

Previous studies have shown that low-dose aspirin may reduce the risk of pre-eclampsia, a potentially life-threatening blood pressure disorder that occurs during pregnancy. However, the researchers say that the studies were too small to draw clear conclusions.

The NICHD study included 11,976 mothers working in India, Pakistan, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guatemala and Kenya for the first time. About half was randomly allocated to receive 81 milligrams of aspirin daily. The rest received a placebo daily.

Women only stayed in the study if they were more than 20 weeks pregnant.

In total, 11.6 percent of women who took aspirin and 13.1 percent of women who took placebo had premature birth (birth before the 37th week). Similarly, birth before 34 weeks occurred in 3.3 percent of the aspirin group compared to 4 percent of the placebo group.

Women in the aspirin group also had a lower perinatal mortality rate – stillbirth or newborn death in the first seven days of life – compared to the placebo group. According to the researchers, the risk of pregnancy disorders with high blood pressure did not differ significantly between the groups.