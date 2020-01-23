Low-income drivers and disabled people say that the city program frees them

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KWWL) – City program drivers who sponsor taxi rides for $ 1 state that they have their independence back.

“I just feel like I’ve had part of my life back and it’s a great feeling,” said Dena Hess, one of 92 drivers in the North Liberty Transit Assistance Program.

North Liberty began withdrawing money from its general fund in November to help low-income and disabled residents without a car in the city.

Applicants must meet certain requirements to become part of the program: they either have no car, may have financial difficulties ($ 23,106 a year for one person, $ 31,283 for two, etc.) or are permanently or temporarily disabled.

Once part of the program, taxis take them to certain “quality of life” destinations such as hospitals and doctor’s offices, banks, grocery stores, or government buildings for next to nothing.

“I’m really looking forward to doing my own shopping,” said Hess. “It’s the little things that people take for granted.”

Hess has been unable to drive after several strokes in recent years.

City officials said the new program had some problems, such as that callers were unable to reach the taxi company.

“I think we weren’t quite sure what to expect from the response,” said Angela McConville, city special projects coordinator. McConville orchestrated a new dial-in number specifically for the service as a solution.

Yellow Cab from Iowa City charges the city for its services every month. North Liberty paid them around $ 1,200 for 200 trips in December.

McConville said they offered the contract to carpool companies like Uber and Lyft, but they showed little interest.

Click to apply or learn more about the program Here.