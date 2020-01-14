Low-income people in Japan have higher smoking rates: Ministry of Health report

Smoking rates among low-income people exceed those of higher-income colleagues, the Ministry of Health said in a national report on health and nutrition surveys on Tuesday.

The survey found that one in three men with an annual income of less than 2 million yen smokes.

“Health differences remain in some areas,” said a ministerial official, adding that the ministry would use the survey results for its future policy.

The survey was conducted in November 2018. Valid responses came from 3,268 of the 5,032 households surveyed across the country.

34.3 percent of men with an annual income of less than 2 million yen smoke, compared with 32.9 percent of men with an income of 2 to 4 million yen and 27.3 percent of men with an income of at least 2 million Yen 6 million.

For women, the smoking rate was 13.7 percent for people with an income of less than 2 million yen, 9.6 percent for people with an income of 2 million to less than 4 million yen and 6.5 Percent of people with an income of 6 million yen million or higher.

The survey also found that the proportion of people with fewer than 20 teeth who had no checkups last year was higher among people with low incomes.

Based on the latest survey, the ministry has also compiled data on the proportion of smokers who smoke unburned tobacco products.

Of the male smokers surveyed, 30.6 percent said they used unburned tobacco products, including those who also smoke conventional cigarettes. The proportion was 23.6 percent for women.

The survey found that products that are not burned are popular with young people. A majority of male smokers between 20 and 39 years old said they used the products.

Japan will enact a revised Health Promotion Law in April to fundamentally ban indoor smoking in places like corporate offices and restaurants.