Low levels of key blood cells can indicate a higher risk of death

A condition called lymphopenia – low lymphocyte blood cell levels – could be an early warning of a disease, a new study.

Danish researchers linked the disease to a 60 percent increased risk of death for some reason during the study period.

Low lymphocyte counts were also associated with a 1.5 to 2.8-fold increased risk of death from cancer, heart disease, respiratory diseases, infections and other causes.

The results come from an analysis of data from more than 108,000 people in Denmark between the ages of 20 and 100 between 2003 and 2015.

Older age has been associated with declining lymphocyte counts, the study’s authors said in the report published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal on January 13.

The researchers suggested that the association between lymphopenia and risk of death may be due to a decreased immune system ability to fight serious diseases.

Lymphopenia could also indicate frailty, which increases the risk of illness and death, the study authors found.

“Our study showed that participants with lymphopenia, regardless of any other risk factor for all-cause mortality, including age, are at high risk of death,” said Dr. Stig Bojesen and colleagues. Bojesen is a clinical professor at the Herlev Gentofte Hospital in Herlev, Denmark.

Lymphopenia is often found in routine blood tests, but patients are usually not referred for follow-up care because their usefulness as a predictor of future health was unknown, the authors said in a press release.

The new findings could help doctors identify people at risk, the team added.

“With the absolute 2-year risks of all-cause mortality, doctors can identify high-risk people with lymphopenia, e.g. smokers aged 80 and over, who may need additional monitoring,” concludes Bojesen and colleagues.

