[lowell-condition-rep-experiencing-federal-campaign-paying-out-prices]

U.S. Lawyer Andrew Lelling’s office mentioned in a tweet that Point out Rep. David Nangle was arrested this morning and billed with allegedly using marketing campaign resources to pay out private bills.

Lelling’s place of work has scheduled a 10: 30 push meeting to supply a lot more particulars.

Nangle is a Democrat from Lowell, representing the 17th Middlesex District. He’s been a member of the legislature given that 1999, in accordance to his legislative biography.

