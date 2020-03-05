lowell-dwelling-invasion-suspect-faces-dangerousness-hearing

A 22-yr-aged person arrested in link with an armed household invasion is thanks in Lowell District Courtroom future 7 days for a hearing to establish regardless of whether he is much too unsafe to be launched, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Business office.

Antwon Tyreik Almeida was arrested at his Lowell household shortly just after 10 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with home invasion, armed assault in a dwelling with a firearm, armed and masked theft, and risk to commit a crime, authorities mentioned.

Almeida pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Tuesday in Lowell District Courtroom, and Decide Patrick Malone ordered him held without the need of bail pending a dangerousness listening to at 2 p.m. next Monday.

Lowell law enforcement responded to the dwelling invasion on Feb. 25 at about 10 p.m., Lowell Police Capt. James J. Hodgdon stated.

The sufferer informed officers that two adult males entered the condominium and demanded revenue, Hodgdon stated. 1 of them experienced a gun, he reported.

The victim was duct taped, the captain explained, and the suspects stole income and other assets in the condominium.

Lowell law enforcement detectives investigated the incident and received a warrant for Almeida’s arrest, Hodgdon claimed.

On Monday, detectives arrested him with no incident with the enable of the Lowell Police Department’s Gang Unit and the North Japanese Massachusetts Legislation Enforcement Council SWAT crew.