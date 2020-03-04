lowell-overcomes-cambridge-in-div.-1-north-boys-basketball

WOBURN — Top-seeded and unbeaten Lowell was getting trouble providing the knockout blow to No. 5 Cambridge on Tuesday evening.

In entrance of an electric powered standing-place-only group at Woburn Superior School, the Falcons appeared to have an answer for all the things Lowell threw at them. Then, the Crimson Raiders turned to what has been their most strong weapon all time: relentless ball stress.

The Red Raiders forced 6 straight Cambridge turnovers in the 3rd quarter and 9 in the frame and used that to propel them to a 61-48 victory in a Division 1 North boys basketball semifinal.

Cambridge took its only guide of the activity, 34-32, on a pair of Solomon Hearn free throws with five: 25 left in the third. Lowell responded by turning up the depth and turning over the Falcons.

“It’s our activity program every single night time to make teams run,” mentioned Lowell head coach Bob Michalczyk. “We just wished to keep working our sets and get fantastic seems to be and make some pictures.”

Lowell improved to 23- and will facial area No. 2 Lynn English in the North ultimate on Saturday at the Tsongas Heart. Cambridge completed at 18-five.

The Crimson Raiders acquired 16 details every from junior guard Jaceb McKenzie and senior guard Carlos Nunez. Senior guard Nate Siow additional 15 details.

Cambridge senior six-foot-five middle Khai Smith had 21 points and 14 rebounds to direct the Falcons. But he was his team’s only player in double-figures.

Lowell held a slender 28-26 lead at the 50 percent. Even with Cambridge’s turnover problems in the third quarter, it trailed just 47-43 right after 3.

Pink Raiders senior guard Ritchie Etienne banked a 40-footer just right before the shot clock expired to place LHS up 50-43 with six: 40 remaining. The Lowell lovers erupted and Cambridge was deflated. Siow and Nunez, who wreaked havoc all match on the Cambridge guards, experienced again-to-back steals and buckets to put Lowell up 56-44 with 3: 58 still left.

The two senior leaders and 1,000-furthermore-level scorers will now enjoy in their 1st at any time North final.