[lowell-point-out-rep-pleads-not-guilty-to-federal-campaign-investing-fees]

Lowell point out Rep. David Nangle is struggling with 28 federal fees for “brazen and huge-ranging” misconduct and allegedly working with marketing campaign money to pay for individual charges as he racked up “tens of hundreds of dollars” in gambling losses, according to a federal indictment.

Nangle, 59, was arrested Tuesday morning pleaded not responsible to all counts at his arraignment in U.S. District and was unveiled on a $25,000 unsecured visual appearance bond. A magistrate choose also restricted Nangle from participating in any gambling actions.

William Connolly, Nangle’s lawyer, said his consumer will fight the fees.

“Dave Nangle is a superior man or woman,” Connolly stated outside of the courtroom. “He has proudly served the individuals of his district.”

Nangle did not communicate to reporters as he left the courthouse.

U.S. Lawyer Andrew Lelling at a push conference at his business Tuesday emphasized Nangle’s alleged exercise was very long-operating.

“This was not a momentary lapse of judgement,” Lelling said. “… This was a systematic sample of theft and fraud likely back again to at least 2014.”

Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Particular Agent in Cost of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, reported, “His alleged misconduct, as outlined in this indictment, is brazen and vast-ranging.”

“Let me be apparent: this is not a circumstance of mismanagement, sloppy accounting, or harmless errors. We believe this was a deliberate, years-prolonged endeavor by Mr. Nangle to crack the legal guidelines he was sworn to uphold,” Bonavolonta continued.

The indictment lists a large assortment of Nangle’s alleged illicit functions, together with utilizing campaign cash to pay out for own bills, defraud his bank lender and gather cash flow that he unsuccessful to report to the IRS.

Prosecutors say Nangle frequented casinos in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire, in addition to putting “thousands” of bets on gambling sites, incurring “tens of thousands of dollars in gambling-connected expending and losses.”

The feds say Nangle raised hundreds of hundreds of bucks in campaign resources inspite of running unopposed considering the fact that 2013 and employed the marketing campaign funds to health supplement his personalized finances.

“Simply put, Agent Nangle employed the ability of his posture on Beacon Hill to fund a life style out of his access, unwittingly financed by people who put him there when also dishonest the taxpayers,” Bonavolonta said.

Nangle is a Democrat from Lowell symbolizing the 17th Middlesex District. He’s been a member of the legislature considering the fact that 1999, in accordance to his legislative biography, and is shown as a current member of the Dwelling Committee on Ethics.

Nangle is also a prime member of Household Speaker Robert DeLeo’s management staff.

Nangle’s leadership placement as Second Division Chair entitled him to an added $30,000 annually on major of his legislative fork out, in accordance to the indictment.

Nangle faces a most prison time period of 30 yrs on eight of the 28 federal offenses. His upcoming court docket visual appeal was scheduled for March 19, and Nangle won’t be needed to go to.

–Developing