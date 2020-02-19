[lowell-state-rep.-david-nangle:-a-timeline-from-election-to-arrest]

Lowell state Rep. David Nangle was arrested Tuesday morning on many federal prices for misconduct and allegedly making use of campaign cash for individual expenditures, working up a huge financial debt in gambling losses, in accordance to a federal indictment.

The subsequent is a timeline of Nangle’s alleged illicit pursuits subsequent his election to the Massachusetts Home of Associates in 1999 to represent the 17th Middlesex District.

The adhering to events are according to the federal indictment filed in district courtroom on Feb. 13: