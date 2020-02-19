[lowell-state-rep.-david-nangle:-a-timeline-from-election-to-arrest]

Lowell state Rep. David Nangle was arrested Tuesday morning on many federal prices for misconduct and allegedly making use of campaign cash for individual expenditures, working up a huge financial debt in gambling losses, in accordance to a federal indictment.
The subsequent is a timeline of Nangle’s alleged illicit pursuits subsequent his election to the Massachusetts Home of Associates in 1999 to represent the 17th Middlesex District.
The adhering to events are according to the federal indictment filed in district courtroom on Feb. 13:
- As early as 2011, Nangle borrowed much more than a whole of $100,000 around various a long time from different area enterprise homeowners, which he did not fork out back again in total
- In 2014, Nangle started off to “devise a scheme” to defraud the Office of Campaign Finance, the Nangle Committee and Lowell Lender
- From 2014-19, Nangle utilized the Nangle Committee lender debit card to file wrong campaign disclosures for gambling and other private fees
- Commencing in 2014, Nangle hid his debts from the Condition Ethics Commission by omitting them from yearly filings
- From 2014-18, Nangle filed wrong cash flow tax returns and claimed tens of hundreds of dollars in deductions
- In January 2015, Nangle utilized for a property mortgage loan financial loan with Lowell Bank, which incorporated phony statements and omissions
- In 2017, the IRS notified Nangle that he owed additional taxes and penalties of $seven,000 for his 2014 tax filings
- In December 2017, Nangle embezzled $one,500 in Nangle Committee funds making use of a seller that did not essentially deliver campaign solutions
- Nangle was arrested on Tuesday morning and pleaded not guilty to all counts