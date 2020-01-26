Lowell, Whitman-Hanson and BC High victorious at MLK Invitational – Boston Herald

Carlos Nunez Jr. and Ritchie Etienne alleviated the concerns Lowell might have had about playing his third match in so many days.

The senior guards combined 54 points and 10 3-points to drive the second-ranked Red Raiders to a resounding 83-59 victory over the number 5 Catholic Memorial Sunday in the MLK Invitational at the Cabot Center at Northeastern University.

Nunez had a scorching start and threw 26 of his game-high 28 points in the first half before giving the hot-hand to Etienne, who scored 15 of his 26 points in the last 16 minutes.

“Every game was more difficult than the next and we started well,” said Lowell coach Bob Michalczyk. “It helps that we shot the ball so well.”

Nunez’s sharp recordings bore Lowell (14-0) in the beginning, while he tapped a deep trey in the transition in the final seconds of the first quarter to cover a 20-4 run.

Despite Kurtis Henderson’s 25 points, CM (9-2) never got the deficit back in a few figures, as Nunez came to 16 points in the second quarter to give Lowell a 49-28 lead.

“Our mentality is to get strong,” Nunez said. “So we just jump on it from the start.”

Etienne took over from there and drilled three triples in the third quarter while the Red Raiders drove to another win.

Whitman-Hanson 78, Charlestown 58 – Nate Amado had six 3-pointers en route to a game-high 22 points because No. 22 Whitman-Hanson (12-2) defeated Charlestown for his 10th consecutive victory.

Stevie Kelly (10 points, 10 assists), Ben Rice (16 points) and Cole Levangie (11) also achieved double digits for the Panthers.

The balanced attack gave W-H a 22-6 lead after the opening of eight minutes and the lead grew to a whopping 36 in the third quarter.

“They are very unselfish and play more selflessly with each game and they realize the more I give up, the more I get it back,” said W-H coach Bob Rodgers.

BC High 81, TechBoston 62 – Mike Loughnane had 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to lead BC High (8-3) to victory.