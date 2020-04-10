The real estate director and former Obama campaign finance donor Don Paibles He called for a speedy resumption of the economy and argued that the recent, downward revision of the death toll of the COVID-19 nation was evidence of a “major overreaction”.

Show up on Fox News Juncker Carlson Tonight, Peebles started hitting the previous death tolls from corona 100,000 to 240.00 deaths as “false” and “wrong” after the last estimate putting the final taxes close to 60,000. Peebles then called for “a large portion of America that is ready, willing and able to return to work and we must return it to work now.”

“I think first of all we need a reality check,” the ambitious real estate agent told Carlson. “You just pointed out that the projections continue to fall so that they are false. It’s wrong. So we know there’s been a lot of overreaction here.”

The broad ban on Peebles projections was just that: the projections were obviously based on a series of variables that could change over time. And even Carlson seemed to shy away from Peebles’ attack on public health officials trying to quantify the potential threat.

“So you could discuss a lot of the things you just said,” said diplomat Carlson, without question, but he certainly did not agree with the Peebles. “I’m impressed by how little talk there is about it, and the reaction from people who say exactly what you said to the audience. Why do you think there’s a huge social pressure not to have a logical discussion about what we should do next?”

“Let’s think about where we are and in what environment we are before we hit the crown,” Peebles continued. “This was a very prolonged political era that led to the presidential election in November. So as a result of this perpetuation there have been some false choices or some extreme choices and you must either protect the nation’s economy or save lives and avoid death by them. This is a false question. The reality is that we have to be able to do both, and I think the president wanted to start doing both. “

In fact, Trump’s own infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has repeatedly warned that restarting the economy prematurely could jeopardize public health and ignite the spread of the virus.

Peebles, however, did not acknowledge this fact, and even implied that the press had made an impressive threat to the virus.

“The 24-hour news cycle made this environment hysterical and had to take the first steps towards combination. I think there is this environment where you choose either capitalism or health,” he said, acknowledging for a while the tens of thousands of deaths before pushing for “Sacrifice” to reopen the economy. “Of course, every life is important, but our great democracy is greater than all of us. And our way of life that so many millions of Americans have died to protect in wars is a crucial part of our nation. And we have to protect it. “

