Lower-priced 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad models announce second half of 2020

Apple plans to introduce a 23-inch iMac in the second half of 2020, with mass production starting in the third or fourth quarter, according to a China Times report noticed by Mac Otakara. This would be a new display size for the iMac.

The report says the new iMac will be one of a number of lower-priced products unveiled by Apple this year, including the new iPhone SE and the upcoming 11-inch iPad, which is also expected in the second half of 2020. Apple is currently 21.5-inch The 27-inch and 27-inch versions of the iMac, last updated in March 2019, feature up to an eight-core, 9th-generation Intel processor and Radeon Pro Vega graphics options.

The price of the iMac currently starts at $ 1,099, although it will cost an additional $ 200 to upgrade from a rotating hard drive to an SSD.

For the 11-inch iPad, it’s not entirely clear whether the report refers to a new version of the 10.2-inch iPad or the 10.5-inch iPad Air. Last month, the anonymous “L0vetodream” Twitter account claimed that Apple was developing a new 11-inch iPad Air with a Touch ID below the display, allowing for a near-full-screen, design-free design.

的 布局 应该 是 这样 的:

3lite aircraft

apple tv

airtag

iPhone9 A13

iMac

macbook 12 kar

mac mini

ipad pro 11 12.9 tof

aircraft X 头戴式 耳机

无线 充电 板

homepod lite

ipad air4 points 11 and 11

ipad 2020 A12

游戏 手柄

iPhone12 lite

iPhone12 6.1

iPhone12 pro 6.1

iPhone12 pro 6.7

– 有 没有 搞 措 (@ L0vetodream), 12 March 2020

the new iPad Air will use the mini led screen, has a full screen notch, not Face ID hanem, but the Touch ID below the screen

– 有 没有 搞 措 (@ L0vetodream), 10 March 2020

According to the leak, the 11-inch iPad Air has Mini-LED backlighting. Apple will develop at least six more products with Mini-LED displays by the end of 2021, including a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a 27-inch iMac Pro, a 14-inch MacBook Pro, a 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo a 10.2-inch iPad and a 7.9-inch ‌iPad‌ mini.

Kuo said earlier that Mini-LED backlit displays allow for thinner and lighter product designs, while offering the many benefits of OLED displays used on the latest iPhones, including good wide color gamut, high contrast and dynamic range, and local darker for real blacks.

Mass production of Mini-LED products could be postponed until 2021, according to the China Times.