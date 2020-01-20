Loyal 49ers Celebrate Victory in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Fans of 49ers celebrated the victory in San Francisco on Sunday evening.

Many official and unofficial eve evenings were spread across the city.

Spin is normally known as a ping pong bar, but on Sunday it was football and the Niners. Several hundred people showed up to cheer on the Niners and watch them advance to the Super Bowl.

“We are going to the Super Bowl!” Bay Area! “

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated a big win against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

“Super Bowl! Super Bowl! Niners!”

Sending Niners to the Super Bowl.

“Mostert had four touchdowns, four, four! We had a great time. The best part was to win. ”

Niners fans joined watch parties across the city.

At Spin off Folsom Street, hundreds of people gathered for an official watch evening with raffles, gifts and more.

“The energy is phenomenal, it’s crazy. The adrenal is flowing through my spit. It’s going crazy here, woo!”

Niners fans continued their enthusiasm throughout the match.

“Electric. I need everyone to speak loudly. Come on Niners! We all have that energy… let’s go!”

They applauded their favorite team and players.

“My favorite player is Tevin Coleman.”

The fans were grateful for an incredible season.

“Perseverance. We certainly don’t give up. We have come a long way.”

“To go as far as we did in a season after all the injuries and upheavals we have suffered over the years, and to be here is incredible.

Excited for the rest of the Super Bowl.

“We’re going to South Beach baby, we’re going to baby Super Bowl!”

Fans are still going up high here tonight. It’s nice to have the Niners here at home, but the next time we see the Niners – they’ll be in Miami.