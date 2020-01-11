Loyola Academy Basketball: Ramblers’ defense rises over time to suppress St. Viator

Loading...

Loyola is proud of its ability to guard. In theory, a one-point lead extension with six seconds left and St. Viator entering the ball under his own basket is an ideal situation for late play.

That has proved to be true.

The Ramblers were unable to prevent Lions star Connor Kochera from getting the ball, but they prevented him from winning the game. Kochera’s shot went in, but he couldn’t finish until the buzzer and Loyola took a 40-39 win against St. Viator in the Steve Pappas Shootout at DePaul Prep on Saturday.

“We grind,” said Loyola coach Tom Livatino. “That’s what we do. It’s not everyone’s taste but it’s our taste. Winning taste. And winning tastes pretty good.”

Matt Enghauser was the late game hero for the No. 19 Ramblers (17-1). He picked up a crucial rebound and was contaminated with six seconds of overtime. The senior both sank free throws to give Loyola the lead forever.

“Matty is one of our leaders and I have full faith in him,” Livatino said. “The free throws were great, but the rebound and the fake shot to get the line was even more important.”

Enghauser finished with 13 points.

Bennett Kwiecinski, a 6-8 Siena recruit, helped change the game in favor of the Ramblers.

St. Viator (11-6) led by five late in the third quarter. Kwiecinski warmed up at that point and scored six points in a burst of 80 seconds. He then scored all six points from Loyola in the fourth quarter to finish with a team-high 16 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

“It started with the layout I had,” Kwiecinski said. “I just felt more in the game. They have not really changed anything in defense. I just started looking to score more and as a team we started attacking better and faster. That helped because they couldn’t double that easily and I looked very good. “

St. Viator had two chances to win at the end of the regulations, but had no chance of falling.

“The bounces didn’t go our way,” said Lions coach Quin Hayes. “It came down to a box. It always comes down to one game at the end and unfortunately we have not succeeded.”

Grid view

Kochera, a William & Mary recruit, scored 20 points. He shot 5-for-14.

“He’s a great player,” Livatino said. “Our boys have made a very good effort individually and in a team. He is the best player I have seen throughout the year, period. He has complete control of his game. He’ll put you in the mail, he’ll take you off the dribble, take a three down. He is selfless. They run great things to give him the ball. “

The only loss of Loyola this season was for Sante Fe Catholic, Fla. The Ramblers have won against St. Rita, Notre Dame and Leo. They turned down St. Ignatius in the rival game of the Jesuit Cup on Friday at the Gentile Center.

Only three baskets were made in the second quarter for Loyola and St. Viator combined on Saturday. And only three in the fourth quarter. Livatino quickly defended the playing style of his team.

“Last night was a rut,” Livatino said. “It was sloppy. I didn’t think it was messy today. It was a very good basketball with two good attacking and defending teams. Not many points but just really good game. We have improved today. “