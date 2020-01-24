Loyola-Chicago plans to extend series against Northern Iowa

Loyola of Chicago (14-6, 6-1) vs Northern Iowa (16-3, 5-2)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m. European summer time

The bottom line: Loyola from Chicago expects the sixth straight win in the head-to-head series against Northern Iowa. Loyola of Chicago has won an average of 7 points in their last five victories against the Panthers. Northern Iowa’s last win in the series was a 72:69 win on January 18, 2017.

SAVVY SENIORS: North Iowa’s AJ Green, Isaiah Brown and Spencer Haldeman have together earned 47 percent of the points this season, including 42 percent of all Panthers points in the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Ramblers have so far only awarded 54.7 points per game to conference opponents, an improvement over the 63.4 points per game they tried in the non-conference game and went 19 for 41 in the last five games. He also made 92.2 percent of his fouls this season.

UNBEATABLE WHEN: Northern Iowa is a perfect 14: 0 if the team makes at least 70 percent of its free throws. The Panthers are 2-3 if they shoot less than 70 percent off the line.

STREAK STATS: Northern Iowa have won their last 10 home games, missing 64.6 points.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: The destructive defense of Loyola of Chicago forced opponents to drop the ball on 24.3 percent of all possessions, the 22nd best rate in the country. Northern Iowa has a forced 16.1 percent share of sales in 19 games (Panthers 340 ranked # 1 in Division I teams).

