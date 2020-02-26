loyola-knocks-off-drake-for-ninth-consecutive-residence-acquire

Cameron Krutwig scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds and designed 3 assists and Loyola held off Drake 64-60 on Tuesday evening at Gentile Arena for its ninth straight property acquire.

Tate Hall and Marquise Kennedy scored 11 points apiece for the Ramblers (20-10, 12-5 Missouri Valley Meeting), who created 19 of 31 free of charge throws.

Liam Robbins scored 13 details with 10 rebounds and 4 blocks and Garrett Sturtz extra 17 details with eight rebounds for Drake (18-12, eight-9). Roman Penn experienced six assists.

The Ramblers evened the year collection towards the Bulldogs with the acquire. Drake defeated Loyola 65-62 on Jan. 7. Loyola finishes out the regular period against Bradley on the highway on Saturday. Drake finishes out the normal season in opposition to Northern Iowa at residence on Saturday.