LPGA postpones 5 tournaments including U.S. Women’s Open

The LPGA on Friday announced the postponement of its up coming 5 tour situations, such as the U.S. Women’s Open up, in reaction to the coronavirus disaster.

LPGA commissioner Mike Whan indicated the tour would not resume right until the vast majority of international gamers, these as Japan’s world No. 4 Nasa Hataoka, could compete.

With the pandemic limiting global travel, quite a few leading players confront uncertainty about when they may be in a position to rejoin the generally U.S.-based mostly tour, which has suspended enjoy considering that February.

“Our best aggressive edge more than the previous 5 or 6 several years has been our world wide diversity,” Whan mentioned in an interview with Golfing Channel.

As an alternative of currently being held June 4-7 in Houston, the new day for the U.S. Women’s Open up is Dec. 10-13. That would be the newest a big championship is played, and the first time an formal LPGA Tour celebration was held entirely in December because Maria Hjorth gained the LPGA Tour Championship in 2010.

A a few-time LPGA event winner, the 21-yr-outdated Hataoka opened the year powerful with a next-area end at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in January, prior to the suspension of the tour. The May possibly 21-24 Pure Silk Championship, wherever Hataoka finished runner-up very last yr, will not choose area in 2020.

Mike Davis, the CEO of the USGA, mentioned shifting the Women’s Open couldn’t have happened devoid of collaboration with the LPGA Tour and Fox Sporting activities, its broadcast associate which has NFL games in the course of December.

“Our priority remains making sure the security of all associated with the U.S. Women’s Open up, when however delivering the world’s ideal gamers the option to compete this year,” Davis said.

But it will need some changes.

The U.S. Women’s Open up was to enjoy all 72 holes on the Cypress Creek course at Champions, the class that hosted the 1969 U.S. Open and most not too long ago the 2003 Tour Championship on the PGA Tour.

Simply because of confined daylight in December, and with the USGA wanting to have a whole industry for its leading women’s function, the opening two rounds would be performed on Cypress Creek and the Jackrabbit system.

Even now to be established are dates and golf courses to be employed for qualifying.