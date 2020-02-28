lpga’s-pernilla-lindberg-misses-reduce-in-men’s-new-zealand-open-up

QUEENSTOWN, NEW ZEALAND – LPGA significant winner Pernilla Lindberg of Sweden has missed the reduce at the New Zealand Open immediately after turning out to be the to start with lady to engage in in the 101-yr-old men’s expert tournament.

Lindberg shot 1-over 73 Friday to abide by her first round nine-in excess of par 80, finishing in a tie for 151st in the 156-solid discipline. Even though she missed the lower, she surpassed her target for the tournament — to “beat just a single man” — by beating 4.

The 11-calendar year LPGA Tour veteran, who received the ANA Inspiration in 2018, played the tournament on a sponsor’s invitation, teaming in the professional-am structure with New Zealand rugby star Beauden Barrett. She was married in Queenstown a year back and was holidaying with her husband in the South Island resort to celebrate their to start with anniversary when she was invited to compete.

“I was likely to be listed here anyway and it is my favorite country,” Lindberg mentioned. “I couldn’t say no. Any probability to tee it up at these gorgeous programs I could not say no.”

The initially two rounds of the tournament are played more than two courses, The Hills and the Millbrook Vacation resort with the previous two rounds at Millbrook.

South Korean teenager Kim Joo-hyung retained a a single shot event lead at 11-less than par, subsequent his to start with spherical 64 with a five-below 67 on Friday.