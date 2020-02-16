[LRT auto incident delays the blue line in Bloomington – Up News Facts]

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Data) – Metro Transit says the Blue Line mild rail trains had been delayed Sunday afternoon just after an accident involving a car.

The delays were being declared soon after one: 30 p.m. About fifty percent an hour later, Metro Transit reported the Blue Line trains now transfer often by way of the American Boulevard station.

METRO Blue Line customers: trains may perhaps be delayed in the American Blvd. Station region thanks to a train versus auto accident near the station. Thank you for your endurance as we function so that the trains transfer properly again. -JN – Metro Transit (@Metro transitMN) February 16, 2020

There was no instant news about the severity of the incident.