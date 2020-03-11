LS Speaker Revokes Suspension of Seven Cong MPs Grabbing Papers From Stool – India News

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is set to lift the suspension of all seven members of Congress, who were banned from attending the House of Commons last week for the remainder of the budget session.

Birla suspended seven members of Congress – Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Benny Behanan, Rajmohan Unnithan and Adv. Dean Kuriakose – for interfering with the House procedure. They were accused of taking papers from the president’s desk.

“Taking the papers off the President’s desk, utter disrespect for the Chair, we condemn it. We have asked the president to set up a committee to look into the continued indiscipline of members of Congress, “Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said after the incident in the House last week.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and other Congress leaders called for the suspension to be lifted from its seven lawmakers. As UPA members entered the well protesting the suspension, Saugata Roy of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) demanded that the deputies’ suspensions be developed.

Chowdhury had earlier condemned the suspension of MPs and said, “Is this a dictatorship? It seems the government does not want the issue of violence in Delhi to be discussed in Parliament, and that is why it is a suspension. We strongly condemn it.”

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned on Wednesday, with Speaker Om Birla later convening a meeting of various parties in an effort to restore order and peace in the House.

The suspension of seven MPs was the first such suspension in the 17th Lok Sabha. The Congress called the drastic action part of a government effort to do business in the Lok Sabha, which experienced a number of disruptions and did not adopt or discuss any legislation after it was reassembled.

