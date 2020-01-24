LSQ introduces FastTrack for invoice financing

divide

According to a press release, independent invoice finance company LSQ has launched a new supply chain financing platform called LSQ FastTrack.

The offer is aimed at companies of all sizes and enables buyers not only to optimize their working capital, but also to give suppliers the option of financing invoices on demand.

“This new offering builds on the capabilities of LSQ, which LSQ has developed over two decades to fund invoices for smaller suppliers,” said Dan Ambrico, CEO of LSQ. “We bridge the payment terms that buyers demand from their suppliers and understand the capital crisis that suppliers are otherwise experiencing. Existing supply chain finance programs are aimed at mega suppliers and buyers who already have access to capital. LSQ FastTrack provides supply chain financing for unsupported medium-sized companies and smaller suppliers. “

The platform enables suppliers to apply for funding on open invoices, and LSQ pays the supplier so that the customer can maintain the same capital terms without affecting the supplier.

According to LSQ, the experience for suppliers is intuitive, uncomplicated and transparent.

“With today’s announcement, LSQ will make it easier for buyers to implement a tailored supply chain financing program,” said Ambrico. “We structure the program, take on board the suppliers and provide the capital within a few weeks. We don’t need to make any changes to billing, approval, or payment transactions, and we can provide a custom supplier portal that can be integrated with any billing platform. “

The company has funded over $ 25 billion in bills over the past 20 years.

“Lessons learned from this experience have enabled LSQ to use technologies that enable customers to quickly review, evaluate, approve and finance, and thus access capital as needed,” the press release said.

In 2015, LSQ CEO Max Eliscu spoke to PYMNTS about how funding was a helpful lifeline for small businesses.

“I think there is one main reason: the prepaid and daily direct debit industry has few sustainable competitive advantages,” said Eliscu. “The market participants in these markets are now competing for the price and the most cost-effective sales source. In essence, the industries are already mature. Technology accelerates the life cycle. As a result, the smartest newcomers are either looking for an easier way to differentiate and be sustainable, or are targeting industries that are not as busy. Debt financing is one of them. “

