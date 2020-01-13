LSU band member continues improbable tradition, becomes third sibling to play the championship game

Loading...

BATON ROUGE – A trio of brothers, all members of the LSU band from past and present, will perform at the National Championship Game.

The trifecta is over and the youngest brother has a chance on Monday.

Before he sat down at the WBRZ, the oldest brother Billy Hochkeppel wrote about the lucky coincidence on social media. Billy played the trumpet for the Tiger Band when the LSU defeated Ohio State in 2007.

“It’s life blood, it creates the atmosphere when the band plays, the crowd listens,” said Billy, now the band director at Southside High School in Youngsville.

Chris Hochkeppel continued the legacy in 2012 when he played the mellophone in the match against Alabama. While this year did not prove favorable for the tigers, Hochkeppel said it was still exhilarating to play.

“Even though we lost the national championship, we were a really great team,” he said.

Chris, founding member and singer of the roots rock band ‘Burris’, said that his time with the Tiger Band made a lifelong impression.

“Spending so much time together, traveling to games, winning and losing is really building something up,” he said.

Now it is the turn of saxophonist and LSU junior David Hochkeppel to inspire the audience for the team that has it all.

“We’ve seen Joe Burrow all year round and there have been some pretty amazing moments. Nothing can stop us now from seeing how it all pays off, the hype never stops and gets to that point.”

Upon graduation, David sees himself as a high school band director, just like Billy.

And for the Hochkeppels, the musical roots are deeply rooted. Her father, William Hochkeppel, is a band director and associate professor of music at the University of Louisiana in Lafayette. And her mother Robin is the band director of the Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy.

Billy Hochkeppel says it didn’t take a lot of persuasion until his brothers followed in his footsteps, but it’s incredible how everything was right for his family and team.

“It means the world that they’re here all the way,” he said.