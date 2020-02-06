LSU basketball star Ayana Mitchell is out for the season

Baton Rouge – LSU senior striker Ayana Mitchell will miss the rest of the regular season after suffering an end-of-season knee injury against Texas A&M at the Maravich Center on Sunday.

Mitchell had a missed free throw when she clumsily landed on her left leg and needed a wheelchair to get off the floor.

“We are very sad about Ayana’s loss, but the legacy she has left for this program is not measurable,” said LSU head coach Nikki Fargas. “Mitchell is the epitome of what it means to be a great leader, mentor and friend. She represents the LSU with the highest integrity and a passion for competitive strength. We look forward to her recovery and the next chapter that awaits her. “

The senior in the fifth year was the second best scorer of the Lady Tigers and the best rebound. She will finish her LSU career as # 6 on the LSU’s all-time rebound list with 911 rebounds, and # 22 on the LSU’s all-time scoring list with 1,275 points. Time list. Mitchell is an all-SEC performer and, with his 36 double double careers, is one of the most successful in LSU history.

“I just want to thank all fans for their thoughts and prayers during this time,” Mitchell said. “I know that God has a plan for me in all of this and my faith will keep me going.”

The LSU still has seven games to play in regular time, which will be played at the Maravich Center in Missouri on Monday, February 10th.