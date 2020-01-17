LSU DC Dave Aranda appointed head coach of Baylor

Please welcome the new Baylor Football head coach

???????? ????????????

»Https://t.co/dlTmCw3jNn#SicEm pic.twitter.com/gYCcJ7sUmG

– Baylor Football (@BUFootball) January 16, 2020

BATON ROUGE – Baylor officially introduced Dave Aranda as the new head coach.

The announcement was made on Thursday evening, just days after the LSU defeated Clemson and ended its perfect season by winning the National Championship game.

The discussion about a possible move for Aranda started on Thursday afternoon when Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported that Aranda was a potential leader for Baylor’s next head coach.

#LSU DC Dave Aranda will be the top candidate for the position of # Baylor’s head coach, according to @SINow.

Something similar happened and failed with Aranda and UNLV weeks ago. We’ll see what happens here, but Baylor is not UNLV.

– Ross Dellenger (@ RossDellenger) January 16, 2020

Aranda’s move was announced the same day when LSU assistant Joe Brady officially joined the Carolina Panthers as an offensive coordinator. Just a day after a line of LSU players announced they were leaving school to join the NFL draft.

Baylor ended season # 7 2019 in the CFP classification with an 11-2 record. Former head coach Matt Rhule left the team in the off-season to take over the position of head coach of the Panthers.

Weeks before the national championship, Aranda is said to have been in the running for a coaching job at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, but these talks turned out to be nothing.