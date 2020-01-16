LSU DC Dave Aranda is said to be a “top candidate” for Baylor position

BATON ROUGE – Now it starts again. LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is set to run for the position of head coach at Baylor University.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Aranda is a potential leader for Baylor’s next head coach.

#LSU DC Dave Aranda will be the top candidate for the position of # Baylor’s head coach, according to @SINow.

Something similar happened and failed with Aranda and UNLV weeks ago. We’ll see what happens here, but Baylor is not UNLV.

The news comes on the same day that LSU assistant coach Joe Brady officially joined the Carolina Panthers as an offensive coordinator and just a day after some LSU players announced they were leaving school to go into the NFL draft enter.

Baylor ended season # 7 2019 in the CFP classification with an 11-2 record. Former head coach Matt Rhule left the team in the off-season to take over the position of head coach of the Panthers.

Weeks before the national championship, Aranda is said to have been in the running for a coaching job at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, but these talks turned out to be nothing.