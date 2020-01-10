LSU fans cheer tigers from the remote Mars-like research center in Antarctica

Loading...

MCMURDO DRY VALLEYS, Antarctica – Brrr .. there must be tigers in Antarctica!

In a country where the average temperature can be between 6 ° C and -22 ° C, fans of the LSU warm up before the National Championship game on Monday. The LSU shared a picture on Friday of university researchers cheering the tigers on the edge of Antarctica.

Peter Doran, geology professor at the LSU, and Elizabeth Sicard, clarinetist from the Tiger Band, are in Antarctica to conduct research at Lake Fryxell Camp in the McMurdo Dry Valleys. The National Science Foundation funded the trip as part of the Long Term Ecological Research program.

Even though they’re 8,500 miles from the Superdome, it’s worth their absence from the game. The research area stationed in the McMurdo Dry Valleys is the surface closest to Mars and one of the few places of life in the Antarctic.

The program describes the region as follows: “These ice-free areas of Antarctica form a sharp contrast to most other ecosystems in the world, which exist in much more moderate environmental conditions. The constantly ice-covered lakes, short-lived streams and extensive exposed areas The soil in the McMurdo- Dry valleys are exposed to low temperatures, low rainfall and salt accumulation, so the dry valleys are a region where life reaches its environmental limits. “

Click here for more information on the research projects.

The snow-free region at the lower end of the world is about 3,700 kilometers from the next normal life – in New Zealand.

Experts call it one of the most extreme deserts in the world.

Peter and Elizabeth cheer the Antarctic tigers!

Where will you see the #NationalChampionship? Pic.twitter.com/VE47mArcJB

– LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 10, 2020

Doran and Sicard were photographed with a cardboard sign with “Geaux Tigers” and a drawn picture of the legendary LSU logo with the head of Mike the Tiger.

***************

Follow the editor of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz