LSU linebacker Divinity hopes to turn anger into triumph

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Due to problems outside the field, LSU senior linebacker Michael Divinity missed the majority of one of the most extraordinary soccer seasons in school history.

The team’s co-leader for bags in 2018 even left the team for a short time in early November. However, he decided to come back about two weeks later, knowing that his remaining sentence would prevent him from ever playing college football unless the LSU had advanced to Monday night’s national championship game.

“I love these guys so much. I love football so much, ”said Divinity this weekend as the national title moved between No. 1 LSU (14-0, No. 1 CFP) and No. 3 Clemson (14-0, No. 3 CFP).

“I could have gone and signed up (for the NFL draft) and started training, but my heart didn’t want that,” continued Divinity. “I just wanted to stay with the team and be part of it, and when I get the chance to play, I’ll play.” And if I didn’t, I would still be happy to be part of the team with them. It helped me to stay positive with my family and friends. “

The LSU has not publicly declared the type of team injury that triggered Divinity’s suspension this season. Divinity also chose to discuss his personal struggles in general.

“It was a difficult time. I went through a lot and dealt with a lot. I had to step back from soccer, focus more on myself, commit myself as a young man, and focus on getting my degree, which I did. It’s just about finding myself again and finding the ability to be the Michael that I was above all else that was going on. “

The 6-foot-2, 241-pound divinity has missed nine of the LSU’s 14 games this season, partly due to an ankle injury, but mostly due to its suspension. But in the five games he played, he had four losing matches and three sacks.

Coach Ed Orgeron announced that Divinity left the program on November 4, Monday, before visiting LSU in Alabama, for one of the most anticipated games of the regular college football season.

The 21-year-old Divinity watched the LSU’s 46:41 victory over the Crimson Tide from his home in New Orleans when his 1-year-old daughter played nearby.

“She just ran through the house and I screamed at the TV, got up all the time and she just looked at me like” Dad, what are you doing? “” Divinity remembered. “Just being able to see them and see them play, even when I was there or not, I felt the energy.”

Divinity returned to the team on November 18, two days after the LSU’s victory in Mississippi. He had to suspend the last two LSU regular season games against Arkansas and Texas A&M, and the Southeastern Conference championship against Georgia and the Peach Bowl, which was also the College Football Playoff semi-final, against Oklahoma.

Orgeron said he was not surprised that the senior had returned without any guarantee.

“Michael had the chance to go out early last year (for the NFL draft). He wanted to come back. He wanted to end his career at LSU, ”said Orgeron. “He had a bump on the street. He paid his fine and came back. So it tells you a lot about his character, it tells you a lot about his stuff and who he is. “

Divinity even said when he was away from his teammates: “I was still engaged to them and still a leader. They texted me and asked me about certain things and I would help them. … It kept me positive. “

LSU edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson said that Divinity’s presence in the lineup for an enemy offense “changed a lot”.

“You can’t slide in one direction. You can’t chip in one direction. If you do all of this for me, Divinity will win his duels,” said Chaisson. “And his body is fresh – as fresh as possible – so he can do it whole game can make. “

Defense coordinator for the LSU, Dave Aranda, said his impression was that players’ respect for Divinity had only increased since he returned to training eight weeks ago.

“So they’re excited that he’s in this situation. I know it’s me,” said Aranda. “I want him to do it well.”

Now Divinity is ending his career with the greatest game he has ever played in, for the college team he has been with for four years and in his hometown.

“It’s just wonderful to be able to play again, my last college football game here in New Orleans,” said Divinity. “I’m using it.”