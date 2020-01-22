LSU, local retailers that sell their championship equipment

BATON ROUGE – A week before LSU’s title win over Clemson, retailers like Bengals and Bandits are still seeing championship goods flying off the shelves.

“It is definitely not a normal January,” said Patrick Wilson of Bengals and Bandits. “We were busy, in-store and very busy online.”

The rush to get the equipment ready for the fans began long before the LSU players won the championship.

“I saw the first quarter of the game on my cell phone in the office,” said Wilkerson. “I saw the last quarter preparing to start.”

The shop opened in 2010 in the immediate vicinity of the campus. This year’s post-national championship run is something you’ve never seen before.

“So we had this 2011 national championship game,” said Wilkerson. “Obviously, that didn’t work in our favor. It changed a little. We had an impact on sales, but this year is a completely different animal.”

2019 will be the year with the highest turnover for the store, which is partly due to the fact that the LSU is playing well beyond the regular season and into the new year and concludes with a championship. Wilkerson says this month will also be record-breaking.

“Based on the first few weeks, I think it will definitely be double-digit growth compared to what a traditional January would be.”

It’s not just retailers who get the money. Thanks to the national championship equipment, the university can also earn cash. The LSU charges royalties for all goods sold. After the previous two championships after the 2003 and 2007 seasons, the university generated approximately $ 1,000,000 in royalties collected each year from the title equipment. In 2020, the school not only wants to reach this mark, but to surpass it.

“From a brand perspective, we’re at an all-time high,” said LSU Marketing Professor Tommy Karam.

In addition to earning money, says Karam, the popularity of the university and its brand is immeasurable thanks to the running of the football team.

“I can’t imagine an advertising campaign that could come close to the LSU’s popularity in the past few weeks,” said Karam.

The good news for retailers like Bengals and Bandits is that this wave of profitability won’t end soon.

“We expect to sell and sell national championship products next season,” said Wilkerson.

“This is just the beginning,” said Karam. “I think this will have a long shelf life. When the next 2020 season begins, you will likely see that you will see a sequel, not at this high level.”

The final figures for the license fees for the championship equipment are expected by the LSU in April. After deducting certain fees, the remaining money is split equally between the sports department and the general fund of the university.