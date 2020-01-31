LSU police arrest two men in connection with vehicle theft

BATON ROUGE – According to the LSU police, two men were arrested on January 26 in connection with a vehicle break-in from the Sorority Row parking lot.

At around 3:12 a.m. on Thursday morning, police said they saw 20-year-old Troy Williams and 21-year-old Reginald Whitfield in a Honda Civic, which they immediately recognized as stolen.

A police report brought the Honda to a standstill and found that Whitfield’s driver was unable to produce evidence of a driver’s license or car insurance.

Williams, who was the passenger, had an active NCIC Fugitive Warrant from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) for the easy break-in of a vehicle.

While towing the vehicle, the police discovered two weapons hidden under the hood near the battery compartment.

The LSU police found that one of EBRSO’s firearms was reported stolen.

Williams was arrested and booked in four cases for simple burglary and theft of a firearm.

Whitfield has also been arrested and charged with, among other things, illegal possession of stolen firearms, simple burglary, and possession of a firearm as a culprit.