LSU Quarterback Joe Barrow, Cincinnati Bengals Top

LSU Quarterback Heissmann Trophy winner Joe Barrow became the top pick in the NFL draft when he was named Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night. Ohio’s Defensive End Chase Young was selected as the second candidate for the Washington Redskins, followed by Ohio’s Cornerback Jeff Okuda to Detroit Lions.

The first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night wasn’t a real match, but after weeks of forced cancellation by the coronavirus pandemic and postponement of the nation, millions of Americans had a major sporting event. I got the opportunity to watch. The NFL announced Thursday night that the 2020 draft will take place in Las Vegas.

Defensive End Curry Campbell of Baltimore Ravens, a member of the Players Union Executive Committee, told Dana Jacobson, co-organizer of CBS Disarming: Saturday, that player health is a concern. . Von Miller, Campbell’s best friend, is one of two NFL players who tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s pretty scary, and it’s going back to work,” Campbell told Jacobson. “We may all have been ill and could not even know it. Some of us may be asymptomatic, and it’s pretty scary.”

The following figures were drafted in the first round of 2020:



1. Cincinnati — Joe Burrow, QB, Louisiana State University

2. Washington — Ohio State University Chase Young

3. Detroit — Ohio State University CB Jeff Okuda

4. New York Giants — Andrew Thomas, OT, University of Georgia

5. Miami — Tua Tagovailoa, QB, University of Alabama

6. LA Charger — Justin Herbert, QB, University of Oregon

7. Carolina — Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn University

8. Arizona — Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson University

9. Jacksonville — CJ Henderson, CB, University of Florida

10. Cleveland — Jedrick Wills Jr., OL, University of Alabama

11. NY Jets — University of Louisville, OL, Mexivecton

12. Las Vegas — Henry Ruggs III, WR, University of Alabama

13. Tampa Bay — University of Iowa OL, Tristan Wilhus

14. San Francisco [Indianapolis] — Javon Kinlaw, DL, University of South Carolina

15. Denver — University of Alabama, WR, Jerry Jeudy

16. Atlanta — A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson University

17. Dallas—University of Oklahoma WR, Cedy Rum

18. Miami [from Pittsburgh] —University of Southern California, OT, Austin Jackson

19. Las Vegas [Chicago] —Damon Arnett, CB, Ohio

20. Jacksonville [from LA Rams] —Louisiana State University, LB, Clabon Chason

21. Philadelphia — WR, Jalen Reagor, Texas Christian University

22. Minnesota [from Buffalo] — Justin Jefferson, WR, Louisiana State University

23. LA Chargers — University of Oklahoma, Kenneth Murray, LB

24. New Orleans — Cesar Ruiz, C, University of Michigan

25. San Francisco — Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona

26. Green Bay — Utah State University, Jordan Love, QB

27. Seattle — Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

28. Baltimore — Louisiana State University Patrick Queen, LB

29. Tennessee — Georgia University Ottawa, Isaiah Wilson

30. Miami [from Houston] — Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn University

31. Minnesota — Jeff Gladney, CB, Texas Christian University

32. Kansas City — Louisiana State University, RB, Clyde Edwards Heller

