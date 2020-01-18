LSU remains in the national spotlight

WASHINGTON – The LSU has been in the spotlight all week, and today the President of the United States continued to praise the team.

“It’s really my privilege to welcome the national master of college football to the White House. The Louisiana State University tigers,” said President Donald Trump.

During the tiger’s visit to the White House, President Trump showered the team with praise. “The team is said to be one of the largest teams, perhaps the largest team in college football history,” said the president.

LSU interim president Thomas Galligan attended the ceremony. Galligan says while the players performed on the field, it was the support of dedicated fans and the community that helped bring the championship home.

“I’m sure you’ve heard and seen that there is no group of supporters who are more passionate and committed than the LSU,” says Galligan.

And of course the visit to the White House would not be complete if LSU head coach Ed Ogeron didn’t leave a few final words to the fans.

“A team, a heartbeat. Go Tigers,” says Ogeron.