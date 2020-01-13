NEW ORLEANS – Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes, rode for another score and covered one of the best seasons in college football history by leading No. 1 LSU to a 42-25 win against No. 3 Clemson on Monday night at the national to win a championship.

The boy from Ohio, who became the Louis legend, gave the Tigers (15-0) their first national title since 2007 and the fourth overall, and broke a few records along the way in what was already a historic season. The five TD passes and 463 yards passes are the most for a BCS or College Football Playoff title game, just like its six total touchdowns.

He became the first major college quarterback to throw 60 touchdown passes in one season when LSU broke the 29-game winning streak of Dutch champion Clemson. For the first time in his college career, Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence was on the losing team. The Tigers (14-1) had won their first 25 starts.

But this night, Lawrence (18 for 37 for 234 yards) was no match for Burrow – the transferred Ohio State, who threw all 16 TD passes with LSU last season.

His climb is dizzy and unprecedented. Running a version of the New Orleans Saints offense brought to LSU by 30-year-old assistant coach Joe Brady, Burrow and a series of talented recipients transformed these Tigers into one of the most productive offenses college football has ever seen .

It was the vision of coach Ed Orgeron for LSU when he was promoted from interim coach in 2016. There was a lot of skepticism when LSU tabled the Cajun who had failed in his first crack at head coach with Mississippi.

Orgeron has proven to be the perfect fit. Just like Burrow.

After throwing his fifth touchdown of the night, a perfectly placed ball jumped to Terrace Marshall Jr. from 24 meters to 42-25 with 12:08 left in the fourth, Burrow TD signaled and walked to the sidelines.

The Superdome is LSU’s dome away from home, about 80 miles from the Tigers Baton Rouge campus, and it fluctuated.

The LSU band broke its unofficial anthem, “Neck,” and while the Tigers bounced and waved towels on the sidelines, Burrow just sat down on the couch, bobbing his head and waving an arm.

Joe Cool. I’m just doing his thing. Next stop: the NFL version, where he will probably be the first choice in April.