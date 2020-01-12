LSU trainer Ed Orgeron receives the “Trainer of the Year” award from Eddie Robinson

Loading...

NEW ORLEANS – Coach “O” was awarded the Eddie Robinson Award on Saturday evening at Sazerac House on Canal Street.

The Eddie Robinson Award is presented annually by the Football Writers Association of America a few days before the National Championship game.

Orgeron, who is from Larose, is the first from Louisiana to win the award on behalf of Robinson, who is also from Louisiana. Robinson was a big LSU fan; He used to work at Tiger Stadium to watch the LSU play as African Americans were not allowed into the stadium at that time. Robinson’s love of football has made him one of the most successful coaches in college football history. After 56 years as a coach at Grambling State University, Robinson retired with 408 wins, 165 losses and 15 draws. Robinson’s 408 victories set a record in the NCAA benchmark for Division I victories.

