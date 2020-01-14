LSU wins national championship with 42-25 win over Clemson

NEW ORLEANS – Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes, ran for another score and crowned one of the greatest seasons in college football history by leading No. 1 LSU to a 42-25 victory against the n ° 3 Clemson Monday evening to win the national championship.

The kid from Ohio, a small town that has become the legend of Louisiana, delivered to the Tigers (15-0) their first national title since 2007 and the fourth in the general classification, breaking a few more records along the way. already a historic season. The five TD passes and 463-yard passes are the most important for a BCS or College Football Playoff championship game, as are his six touchdowns in total.

He became the first major university quarterback to throw 60 touchdown passes in a season as LSU clocked 29-game winning streak for defending national champion Clemson. For the first time in his college career, Clemson’s star quarterback Trevor Lawrence was part of the losing team. The Tigers (14-1) won their first 25 starts.

But that night, Lawrence (18 for 37 for 234 yards) was not on par with Burrow – the Ohio State transfer who launched TD’s 16 assists last season with LSU.

His climb was dizzying and unprecedented. The execution of a version of the New Orleans Saints offense that was brought to LSU by 30-year-old assistant coach Joe Brady, Burrow and a range of talented receivers, turned these Tigers into l ‘one of the most prolific offenses that college football has ever known.

That was Coach Ed Orgeron’s vision for LSU when he was promoted to interim coach in 2016. There was a lot of skepticism when LSU tabulated the Cajun who had failed in his first attempt at head coaching with the Mississippi.

Orgeron has proven to be the ideal solution. Just like Burrow.

After throwing his fifth touchdown pass of the night, a perfectly placed ball jumped to Terrace Marshall Jr. from 24 yards to make 42-25 with 12:08 left in the fourth, Burrow signaled TD and headed out towards the sideline.

The Superdome is the LSU dome away from home, about 80 miles from the Baton Rouge Tigers campus, and it was rocking.

The LSU group broke their unofficial anthem, “Neck”, and while the Tigers bounced and waved towels on the sidelines, Burrow had just sat on the bench, shaking his head and waving an arm.

Joe Fresh. I’m just doing her thing. Next stop: the NFL draft, where he will likely be the first choice in April.

