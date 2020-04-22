Luann de Lesseps loosens her nails while discussing Bethenny Frankel’s RHONY exit!

Wow !! Luann de Lesseps while being Wendy Williams Real housewives in New York City from that time Beethenny FrankelExit.

Spoiger’s warning: he’s happy about it.

In an interview with The Wendy Williams Show host on Wednesday, Ginkez described everything as “better” since Frankel announced his resignation last August.

‘We’ve had a great season without him and I think people will love this season. We will show ourselves more, because Bethany absorbs a lot of oxygen in the room, and now we have space to breathe. “

Wendy teased him, adding that he “doesn’t remember” the 49-year-old. Shadow!

During the day, Diva later asked Bethenny about an interview earlier this month, in which she commented on the decline after a series of ratings.

“The overall ratings of television have never been better, and the ratings of Real Housewives aren’t that good, because it’s not content that encourages people to do what they need to do right now. Or they want to watch. Something new or improved.

Beethenny made it clear that he was not a fan of what he said when he left.

“The show started with a proverb between me and my fingers. Women wish me well for them.”

So what was Luann supposed to say about this?

“Because Beethenny has been on the show for so many years, it had to be addressed [exit], and I think it would have been wiser to do it at the top of the show [during the premiere]. He decided to leave the show. I wish him every success in his new endeavors. This is it. If you decide to leave the show, you don’t understand why it’s still frozen. Just go ahead. ”

Нь Skinnygirl The founder was a key player in Season 1-3 and took a short break before returning to Season 7-11. As for De Lesseps, he played the lead role Bravo Take a break to take on the role of “friend” in the 6th series.

Luan’s explanation is not surprising. We are sure that this is not the last information we have heard about the ladies.

