Luann de Lesseps on her Decision to Drink After a Trial

The Real Housewives of New York City season 12 begins with a high note for Luann de Lesseps. The premiere episode begins with “Jovani” singer stepping out of the Big Apple courthouse after completing his trial stemming from a 2017 arrest in Miami. Needless to say, this season of Real Housewives is a celebration for the Countess.

“I think this is a good year for me because I’ve been through some really difficult years in the past and I feel like I’m in a good place, I’m back in the driver’s seat,” Luann told E! exclusively. “I feel good. You know, this is a difficult venture and I finally feel like I’m feeling new and come back to my old Lu.”

Sophy Holland / Bravo

Last season, Luann was very honest about how difficult it was to be around his Bravo stars while his attempts to keep him quiet. Season 12 trailer cut off: viewers see Luann sipping a drink of “all vodka” and shouting, “It tastes so good!”

“I decided that I would drink once and drink responsibly,” Luann told us. “And like I said, I was in a different place. So I felt like I was in control. So I took it from day to day. You know, for now I haven’t been drinking. So I just don’t label it. took it from day to day and in the past has said that I drink socially. “

About what we’ll see from the cabaret star this season, Lu tells E! News, “I’m working on a new song with Son Desmond who wrote ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca ‘and’ Livin ‘in Prayer.’ And the new song called ‘Viva La Diva,’ is coming out this summer. It’s so good! You’ll love it. “

He also arranged for his new cabaret show to be postponed due to a coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m working on my new show, Marry, F – k, Kill,” he said. “My tour, like everyone’s tour, was postponed. So I’m excited to get back on track when I can. I’m working on a new date and I’m excited. You’ll see games like that show, too.”

About his love life, Luann had been dating his agent Richard Super (“he is close and dear to me”). So is Luann getting married again?

“Well, you know, I’m a hopeless romantic, so I never say that,” he said. “I believe in love and I’m not in a rush, but I’m open to it.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9pm. on Bravo.

(E! And Bravo are both from the NBCUniversal family)