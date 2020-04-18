Luann de Lesseps tells the real reason why Joe Farrell wants his home to be featured in the Show

Luann de Lesseps from The Real Housewives of New York City is ready to bet on this party to a super-mansion for Joe Farrell’s house.

Luann de Lesseps | Photos courtesy of Gary Gershoff / Getty

He appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and entertainer Andy Cohen pointed out that Farrell was the main fundraiser for Donald Trump over the summer. There is a news story that runs before the board about fundraising during the recession. At the time, Cohen was protesting. She shared her thoughts in July about the event on her Instagram account.

“That’s why Equinox and Soul Cyclue are donating our money to the Trump campaign,” he shared in an Instagram story video while working on Equinox. “Their leader of the group who owns the big fund in the Hamptons this weekend is for Trump.” Cohen regularly posts videos working with his favorite Equinox in New York City. He added, “I mean, he’s pursuing a trade and he’s f ** king in his business. So … uhh … I’ll do cardio later. more today What do I do?

Cohen wants to know why Farrell wants his home in the show

Cohen wants to know if Farrell wants his “advertised” home on the show for the seller. “100 percent,” de Lesseps laughs at the cut during WWHL After the Show. “Yeah, but I don’t know how to talk about it.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufS6K4L4PWs (/ embed)

“I just had no idea Tinsley (Mortimer) went with him, and I love Leah (McSweeney). What these guys are going to do is because they’ve got so much money. When McSweeney arrived at the party he declared a party for white people with money, he said later that men with money could only please women.

Comedian John Oliver joined the show and added, “I think Sonja (Morgan) could have really led to the cost of that building at $ 5 million dollars.” Cohen and de Lesseps couldn’t help but laugh.

Farrell had already asked for $ 50 million for Sandcastle

The organizers make their mark at the party, then Morgan, too. He continued to drink during the day and then turned a glass of Tito’s vodka over the rocks during the party. Morgan cut off an injury in which he injured several men at a party and got out of hand.

While much of the story focuses on women and their enticements, the cameras capture many images of goats from home. According to The Real Deal, Sandcastle is “17,000 square feet in Bridgehampton. At one point, Farrell used Sandcastle as a first-time resident, but was known to hire celebrities (including to Beyoncé and Jay-Z and Madonna) and to all kinds of great people. ”

The manthion was registered at several places of interest when it was completed. The Sandcastle features a swimming pool that includes a baseball field, a planarium and a 60-foot pool with a loudspeaker below 11.5 acres. “

Farrell is expected to hit home for $ 40 million in July 2019, but will be on the market for $ 50 million in 2018. The boxes are in Trump’s budget, set for the first day of August at home. , going from $ 2,800 to $ 250,000, CNBC reports Real Deal. . ^ E Ha yM.