Luanne De Leseps discusses her decision to ‘drink responsibly’ after a professional trial

Luann de Lesseps during some difficult times in his past

The real housewives of New York City opened the twelfth season of the show with high marks and were released from a New York City court after her probation period ended after her 2017 arrest in southern Florida. Now she is ready to celebrate, of course!

Related: Hillary Clinton meets her real “real housewives”!

Talk to you soon! On the other side of her legitimate play, the singer Giovanni announces the end of her probationary period and a new beginning:

“It’s been a good year for me over the last year, and it’s like I’m back in the driver’s seat,” he said. I feel good. It’s going to be rude and eventually I’ll update the old one

A lot! But it also surprises us. Who is “Old Lu”?

Luan seems ready to make a fresh start and leave the past behind! / (c) Joseph Marzullo / WENN

The TV presenter explained that he plans to take responsibility for this, be careful about what he spends, and maintain his entertaining nature.

Luann suggested:

“Sometimes I decided to drink responsibly. Like I said, I’m somewhere else. So I feel like I’m in control. So I take it every day. I haven’t had a drink yet. So I don’t label. Today I do not eat every day,

Interesting! Hope everything that happened in her past life can help her take the right step! And we know that RHONY fans and followers should be based on it!

Related: The 10th series of the new RHOBH is awesome!

Regardless of whether or not you have consumed alcohol, Luan may not have much time for lifestyle. He will also include new songs and cabaret shows. The seeming slowdown of the coronavirus epidemic allowed him to do a lot of work on new projects at home!

Learn more about each of the TV stars.

“I’m doing a new song with Desmond Child, written in Livin’s ‘La Vida Loka’ and ‘Livin’ prayer. It’s really good! You’ll love it. I’m also working on a new show called Marry, F ** k, Kill. “My trip, like everyone else’s, has been postponed (because of the plague). I’m happy to be back if I can. I’m happy to be working on new days. I’ll see this show and that play.”

Liked!!!

It seems to be happening in his life right now. Here’s hoping Luan can steer everything in a sustainable and smart way! Health and health here!

(Through photos WENN/ Avalon)