Luca Liber wrestlers sew protective masks to live during the Corrosion epidemic

Luxembourg’s Lucca Liber wrestlers have started sewing face masks so they can live with the chronic coronavirus virus.

Long-distance social action has shut down sports, and more than 9,500 approved Covid-19s in Mexico have given wrestlers new ways to make money.

Luca Libers has traditionally worn sophisticated clothing and masks, and is now using his talents to turn his clothes into protective clothing for sale, wearing an off-face mask that is now available in large parts of Mexico. is a must.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

“Last week we went through a very difficult time, and my wife tells me, ‘Why don’t we make a face mask?’ “

“So we made some, but with the material we had for the clothes. We use liqueurs and fabrics that are used to make wrestling suits. They have stitching, they reinforce the fabric.

Wrestlers wear face masks to sew to earn money when epidemics occur (Getty)

Soberano’s masks feature famous designs that are synonymous with Lucha Libre legends, each sold for 150 Mexican puppies (. 5).

In Pabla, Issa Horta, a retired wrestler, was forced to close his shop when the government ordered the closure of all unnecessary jobs.

Instead, he has started creating custom protective masks, which include maps of famous wrestlers such as Dr. Wagner and La Parca.

“I’ve always wanted to talk about wrestling, so much so that I started sewing clothes for my teammates, and now that’s what got me into the idea of ​​wrestling masks,” he told EFE.

(Tags ToTranslate) Coronavirus