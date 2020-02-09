Lucas Browne made his US debut against Otto Wallin in Las Vegas on March 28

World Boxing News 02.09.2020

📸 Mikey Williams / Mark Robinson

Australian puncher Lucas Browne has confirmed that his Las Vegas debut is slated for March 28 when the former “regular” heavyweight champion takes on Otto Wallin.

“Big Daddy” is making a comeback after suffering only the second loss of his career in 2019. The veteran won again in November after being stopped by Dave Allen in London.

Browne, 40, defeated John Hopoate in two rounds and is now younger.

March 28th I make my USA debut. Fighting Otto Wallin in Las Vegas, ”Browne said this weekend.

Browne looked for a larger test and received an offer from Wallin, who himself returns because of a setback.

Wallin lost to Tyson Fury in September, even though he was apparently about to see a doctor to win. Anger was badly cut. Cornerman Jorge Capetillo worked wonders on the wound to keep Fury’s unbeaten record.

The Swede lost for the first time in his 21st competition. Despite 20: 1, the 29-year-old significantly improved his reputation.

BIG NAMES

Manager Dmitriy Salita knows how important it is for Wallin to be back in the profit column. His husband could win a much better known fight later in 2020.

Greats like Jarrell Miller, Joseph Parker, and other top candidates would be on the horizon for Wallin if he could take Browne out as expected.

Browne is a strong outsider and knows that another loss could mean the end of his career outside of his home country. Both losses at Brownes 29-2 C.V. occurred in Britain.

Nevada offers Browne a clean slate. A 29: 3 at this later stage in its progress would be unthinkable for future overseas efforts.

The clash should become official in the coming days. In addition, according to Browne, it will be part of a World Cup title eliminator card in the Park Theater, which will be broadcast on Showtime.