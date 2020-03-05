lucas-torreira:-arsenal-midfielder-fractured-ankle-in-portsmouth-match-and-will-see-expert-about-personal-injury

Up to date: fifth March 2020, 10: 41 am

Lucas Torreira faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines as the Arsenal midfielder has experienced a fractured ankle.

Torreira was on the finish of a weighty problem from James Bolton through Monday’s FA Cup defeat of Portsmouth and experienced to be stretchered off at Fratton Park.

Getty Photos – Getty Torreira’s injury is a massive blow to Arsenal heading into the last months of the period

Ray Parlour calls Reiss Nelson ‘the future for Arsenal’ – but presents him a essential piece of guidance

And Arsenal have now verified the extent of the damage, however no time body for his restoration has been introduced.

“Sustained fracture to appropriate ankle through Portsmouth (a) on Monday,” an Arsenal assertion study. “Awaiting further more professional critiques which will figure out recovery plan.”

