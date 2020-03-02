lucas-torreira-stretchered-off-with-ankle-injuries-in-the-course-of-arsenal’s-fa-cup-fifth-round-earn-at-portsmouth

Lucas Torreira was stretchered off with an ankle damage in Arsenal’s FA Cup fifth round gain at Portsmouth.

The Gunners booked their put in the quarter-finals of the competitions thanks to objectives from Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Eddie Nketiah.

Getty Visuals – Getty Lucas Torreira seemed like he was in major ache

But the outcome was a little bit marred by an early very first-50 % damage to Torreira, who expected oxygen and a stretcher.

The Uruguay midfielder was on the obtaining conclude of a strong tackle from James Bolton, who appeared to get the ball.

Immediately after a prolonged stoppage, Torreira was replaced by Dani Ceballos in the 16th moment.

AFP or licensors Lucas Torreira was unable to proceed

He is a significant doubt for Arsenal’s house clash with West Ham on Saturday.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta disclosed Torreira is in a leg brace and movie footage showed the 24-year-old leaving the ground on crutches.

The Spaniard explained to BT Sport: “He was very sore, he’s in a brace at the instant.

“He’ll want to get assessed in the upcoming several times and then we’ll know more.”