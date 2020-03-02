lucas-torreira-stretchered-off-with-ankle-injuries-in-the-course-of-arsenal’s-fa-cup-fifth-round-earn-at-portsmouth

By talkSPORT
2nd March 2020,
eight: 35 pm
Up to date: 2nd March 2020,
10: 29 pm
Lucas Torreira was stretchered off with an ankle damage in Arsenal’s FA Cup fifth round gain at Portsmouth.
The Gunners booked their put in the quarter-finals of the competitions thanks to objectives from Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Eddie Nketiah.
But the outcome was a little bit marred by an early very first-50 % damage to Torreira, who expected oxygen and a stretcher.
The Uruguay midfielder was on the obtaining conclude of a strong tackle from James Bolton, who appeared to get the ball.
Immediately after a prolonged stoppage, Torreira was replaced by Dani Ceballos in the 16th moment.
He is a significant doubt for Arsenal’s house clash with West Ham on Saturday.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta disclosed Torreira is in a leg brace and movie footage showed the 24-year-old leaving the ground on crutches.
The Spaniard explained to BT Sport: “He was very sore, he’s in a brace at the instant.
“He’ll want to get assessed in the upcoming several times and then we’ll know more.”