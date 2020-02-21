[Lucasfilm Hires Sleight Director J.D. Dillard to Build a Star Wars Motion picture]

Lucasfilm Hires Sleight Director J.D. Dillard to Establish a Star Wars Movie

For a when, it is been looking as though the potential of Star Wars rests squarely on television. But now that the Skywalker Saga has wrapped up, Lucasfilm is in have to have of a new story to fill the franchise’s void on the major screen. And it appears like they’ve just taken the initial methods towards creating that come about. Via The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has tapped J.D. Dillard to produce a new Star Wars film. Regretably, it’s continue to not recognised whether or not he’ll direct the motion picture himself.

Dillard is perhaps best known for directing the film Sleight, which opened in 2016. His most modern function, Sweetheart, starred Kiersey Clemons and was produced by Blumhouse past calendar year. Dillard is currently doing work on his subsequent challenge, a Korean war epic titled Devotion. That movie is at present in the pre-creation phase.

THR also notes that it’s even now not crystal clear whether Disney and Lucasfilm will launch Dillard’s Star Wars movie in theaters or on Disney+. On the other hand, they have Dillard pegged to perform on the film along with author Matt Owens. Beforehand, Owens has penned for a wide range of Marvel Tv set displays, which includes Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D., Luke Cage, and The Defenders.

To call this most recent news blindsiding would be an understatement. Regardless, THR insists that the venture is separate from other Star Wars films Lucasfilm has in progress. That slate consists of a new trilogy spearheaded by Rian Johnson and yet another film govt produced by Marvel Studios main Kevin Feige. The studio is also supposedly courting Taika Waititi to direct a Star Wars film of his have. Nonetheless, they still haven’t offered any sign as to how people discussions are heading.

What would you like to see from J.D. Dillard and Matt Owens’ Star Wars film? Notify us what you feel in the comment segment under!

