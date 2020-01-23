Lucian Grainge, CEO of Universal Music Group, receives the Walk of Fame star

Lucian Grainge, chairman and chief executive officer of Universal Music Group, responds to comments from singer Lionel Richie during a unveiling ceremony that ended on Thursday with 2,685. Star honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

January 23 (UPI) – Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, received 2,685 on Thursday. Star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Grainge has led the world’s largest music company since 2011, and topped the Billboard Power 100 list in 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2019 – the most powerful person in the music industry.

Some of the biggest names in pop music spoke for him on Thursday, including Lionel Richie, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Sam Smith, Tori Kelly, Hailee Steinfeld and Beck.

Mendes said he met Grainge when he was 15 and had just entered the industry.

He thanked Grainge for being there “as a person and as a child (for me). I was never afraid, only love and guidance.”

“This is an exceptional country,” said the British Grainge.

“Like me, they all came from somewhere else,” he said of other Walk of Fame winners.

