Hi! Lover’s Lucid Dream Adventure Game If you are looking to download the latest Lucid Dream Adventure Mod Apk (1.0.43) + Unlocked + No Ads, then congratulations on getting to the right page. On this page, we’ll know what the Lucid Dream Adventure Android specialty and its Mod Apk version will give you one click Fastest CDN Drive Drive for easy download Lucid Dream Adventure Adventure game for Android.

The name of the game

Lucid Dream Adventure Mod Apk

Version for Android

4.1 and higher

Category

Adventure

user reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars

Current version

1.0.43

Size

82 MB

Downloading

Lucid Dream Adventure Mod Apk Specialties and Features

If you love mysterious adventure games and go to games and click games, then you are in the right place.

Lucid Dream Adventure is a classic free point and click, full of puzzles, crazy plot and puzzle games. The story is full of the symbolism of dark intrigue and the interpretation of dreams. This thriller will guide you through the living universe of dreams. Are you ready for an adventure game through fate?

● Nominated for India Award Award and Pixel Paradise Award.

● Four free chapters, full of mini games and escape rooms.

● Full symbols and erratic characters.

● Addictive story mode.

● Countless secrets, hidden artifacts.

● Each chapter with its own soundtrack – great music.

● Easy to operate – designed for handheld / mobile devices.

● To meet different challenges.

● Amazing animations and HD graphics.

An epic story you will never forget:

The main character is Lucy – a little girl who sets out on a journey into the vicious maze of dreams. He must become an adult to fight for his dying mother. Make sure Karma will be nice to him. This epic story takes her into a colorful landscape of fate. During her mission, little Lucy is a fearsome soul, the king of the fantasy jungle, Mr. Moon, the watchmaker of light, Mr. Beaver, the creepy psychiatrist Dr. Will meets Frank and many other fun characters.

Places that will enchant you:

Dark apartment with a strange puzzle solution

Roof terrace with strange puzzles on them

A deserted planet with a well of fate

A cemetery is the habitat of an evil angel

Characters interacting with you:

Mysterious crow

Ancient Isis, Hypnos and Tara and their real game

Friendly Mr. Moon and Mr. Beaver who are in their quiet age

Nightmare Translator – Oneiromenacer

Magic jungle monkey

Puzzles to Attract You:

Exploration of fantasy jungle

Break the strong dark moods following Mother Lucy

Prepare to fight the evil demon

Find the magical glass scrap and repair the mirror portal

Fly kites in the dark night

Burn the doll to make out the spooky sound

Discover the wonders of ancient Greece and meet God

Collect magic mushrooms to help the elephant fly

Fight a storm of mental fear

Use the dream catcher to dream a lucrative dream

Our goal:

We are a small independent studio, our mission assumes:

Always create adventure games with a rich story background and focus on the story

Be free to create episode games

Create the best free game you can

No more unnecessary girl games and scary games, do only the best quality

The story game is our passion

Create story games without compromise

What the user says about Lucid Dream Adventure Mod Apk

1. user-: Great game, this time different, slightly strange with great graphics and strange scary theme. Only part 1 is free, but the other 2 chapters are cheap. The leash system they will give you is likely to end in an hour or two or three. Definitely recommended, although the theme is more to maturity philosophy …

2. user-: It is an amazing game with beautiful graphics! Once I started playing, I was sucked and I couldn’t stop! And when I see it as a smaller independent game, I’m impressed. In fact, so impressed that I will now go and pay for the second installment, because it is definitely worth the support!

3. user-: I loved this game! Of course it was just a demo and the rest you have to pay for, which is a bit annoying, but besides, it was great. The graphics were amazing and the atmosphere and story created by the game were fantastic! I feel that another is worth buying, if that was the case, we’re getting out of it. This demo and if it was great to play, buy another one !!!

Provided Mod Features Apk

Download Lucid Dream Adventure Apk + Hack Game

Download your game Mod

Tips for professionals -:

If you have any problems installing a game or downloading a game file, you can ask us in the comment box. We will help you as soon as possible. Thanks for downloading and continuing your visit at gotechdaily.com.