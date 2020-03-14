Hi! Lover’s Lucid Dream Adventure Game If you are looking to download the latest Lucid Dream Adventure Mod Apk (1.0.43) + Unlocked + No Ads, then congratulations on getting to the right page. On this page, we’ll know what the Lucid Dream Adventure Android specialty and its Mod Apk version will give you one click Fastest CDN Drive Drive for easy download Lucid Dream Adventure Adventure game for Android.
The name of the game
Lucid Dream Adventure Mod Apk
Version for Android
4.1 and higher
Category
Adventure
user reviews
4.8 out of 5 stars
Current version
1.0.43
Size
82 MB
Downloading
Lucid Dream Adventure Mod Apk Specialties and Features
If you love mysterious adventure games and go to games and click games, then you are in the right place.
Lucid Dream Adventure is a classic free point and click, full of puzzles, crazy plot and puzzle games. The story is full of the symbolism of dark intrigue and the interpretation of dreams. This thriller will guide you through the living universe of dreams. Are you ready for an adventure game through fate?
● Nominated for India Award Award and Pixel Paradise Award.
● Four free chapters, full of mini games and escape rooms.
● Full symbols and erratic characters.
● Addictive story mode.
● Countless secrets, hidden artifacts.
● Each chapter with its own soundtrack – great music.
● Easy to operate – designed for handheld / mobile devices.
● To meet different challenges.
● Amazing animations and HD graphics.
An epic story you will never forget:
The main character is Lucy – a little girl who sets out on a journey into the vicious maze of dreams. He must become an adult to fight for his dying mother. Make sure Karma will be nice to him. This epic story takes her into a colorful landscape of fate. During her mission, little Lucy is a fearsome soul, the king of the fantasy jungle, Mr. Moon, the watchmaker of light, Mr. Beaver, the creepy psychiatrist Dr. Will meets Frank and many other fun characters.
Places that will enchant you:
Dark apartment with a strange puzzle solution
Roof terrace with strange puzzles on them
A deserted planet with a well of fate
A cemetery is the habitat of an evil angel
Characters interacting with you:
Mysterious crow
Ancient Isis, Hypnos and Tara and their real game
Friendly Mr. Moon and Mr. Beaver who are in their quiet age
Nightmare Translator – Oneiromenacer
Magic jungle monkey
Puzzles to Attract You:
Exploration of fantasy jungle
Break the strong dark moods following Mother Lucy
Prepare to fight the evil demon
Find the magical glass scrap and repair the mirror portal
Fly kites in the dark night
Burn the doll to make out the spooky sound
Discover the wonders of ancient Greece and meet God
Collect magic mushrooms to help the elephant fly
Fight a storm of mental fear
Use the dream catcher to dream a lucrative dream
Our goal:
We are a small independent studio, our mission assumes:
Always create adventure games with a rich story background and focus on the story
Be free to create episode games
Create the best free game you can
No more unnecessary girl games and scary games, do only the best quality
The story game is our passion
Create story games without compromise
What the user says about Lucid Dream Adventure Mod Apk
1. user-: Great game, this time different, slightly strange with great graphics and strange scary theme. Only part 1 is free, but the other 2 chapters are cheap. The leash system they will give you is likely to end in an hour or two or three. Definitely recommended, although the theme is more to maturity philosophy …
2. user-: It is an amazing game with beautiful graphics! Once I started playing, I was sucked and I couldn’t stop! And when I see it as a smaller independent game, I’m impressed. In fact, so impressed that I will now go and pay for the second installment, because it is definitely worth the support!
3. user-: I loved this game! Of course it was just a demo and the rest you have to pay for, which is a bit annoying, but besides, it was great. The graphics were amazing and the atmosphere and story created by the game were fantastic! I feel that another is worth buying, if that was the case, we’re getting out of it. This demo and if it was great to play, buy another one !!!
