lucy-hale-chooses-which-‘pretty-small-liars’-character-she-would-want-to-see-on-‘katy-keene’

Lucy Hale and BFF Annie Leonard don all black though leaving lunch on Friday (February 24) in Studio Metropolis, Calif.

The gal buddies grabbed a bite to take in at Aroma Cafe.

Previously in the working day, Lucy protected Kylie Jenner‘s “Rise and Shine” in an Instagram Tale whilst bringing Annie a cup of coffee.

Lucy a short while ago answered some burning inquiries, and one of those people was, “If you could convey any PLL character to Katy Keene, who would it be and why?”

“Hannah Marin would fit in properly in the Katy Keene globe,” Lucy shared of Ashley Benson‘s character. “‘Cause Hannah was often into fashion on PLL, Katy’s into style. That’d be awesome. Just pitched an idea.”

Very well, CW, can we remember to get Ashley Benson on Katy Keene??

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FHO_Efa-Vnc" width="500"></noscript>