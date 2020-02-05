Lucy Hale Confirms She Will Sing Many Times On “Katy Keene” | Extended, Katy Keene, Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale shows off her magnificent smile while making an appearance at Build Series on Wednesday, February 5 in New York.

The 30-year-old actress did the show to promote her new show Katy Keene, as well as his new film Fantasy Island.

While discussing Katy Keene, Lucy revealed that she would most certainly show off her singing skills “a few times”.

“I will sing on the show,” she confirmed. “I will sing a few times on the show, which is fun because I think since I did all the music, making the album, the love of it was still there but I wanted to find a way different from using it because I realized life on tour was not for me. “

“Getting to do it by acting seems like the perfect match” Lucy added. “It was really fun to be able to present it in a different way. There will be a lot of musical numbers on our show, which was a lot of fun. “

As for whether she will make another album…

“I don’t know, maybe. I just think that acting is more for me. There is just more structure and everything, but my mind is open. Maybe we’ll see. -that it will trigger something in me to do another album. I don’t know, ” Lucy said.

A fan also asked Lucy if there will be a full musical episode like Riverdale, and she was shy and said she didn’t know if she could talk about it. We will take this as a yes!

