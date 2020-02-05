Lucy Hale explains the timeline of “Riverdale” / “Katy Keene” before Crossover | Katy Keene, Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale wears her heart on her skirt while filming scenes for Katy Keene Tuesday February 4 in New York.

The 30-year-old actress wore Katy’s signature style with lots of pink and red for the solo shoot.

Lucy recently tried to explain the confusing timeline of her show with how it connects to Riverdale.

“I’ll try to explain it, it’s always a bit confusing for me”, Lucy preface on Build Series. “So Katy Keene is like five years in the future from Riverdale, like the current time. Riverdale would therefore be a thing of the past. But in the Riverdale episode, Katy goes back in time. I thought PLL would be the last time I would play with a teenager, it didn’t. Katy goes back to Riverdale, whatever the year, and you meet Katy as a teenager, and you sort of get a presentation of who she is and where she came from. “

The Riverdale and Katy Keene crossover is broadcast TONIGHT (February 5) at 8/7 on The CW!

